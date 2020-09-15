Lane closures on Broadway Bridge in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have an important traffic change to tell you about. Two lanes of the Broadway Bridge in Minot are now closed for construction.

If you’re heading south, traffic is down to one lane. Northbound, there is also only one lane, until you get past the construction, then it opens back up to two lanes.

Minot’s public works director says construction crews are replacing concrete panels that didn’t meet the city’s specifications.

He has a reminder for people driving through the area.

“Be aware. There’s people working there for their safety and the worker’s safety. Always pay attention, slow down,” said Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson says he’s hoping to have the bridge reopened in about three weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss