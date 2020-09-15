Lane closures on Broadway Bridge in Minot

We have an important traffic change to tell you about. Two lanes of the Broadway Bridge in Minot are now closed for construction.

If you’re heading south, traffic is down to one lane. Northbound, there is also only one lane, until you get past the construction, then it opens back up to two lanes.

Minot’s public works director says construction crews are replacing concrete panels that didn’t meet the city’s specifications.

He has a reminder for people driving through the area.

“Be aware. There’s people working there for their safety and the worker’s safety. Always pay attention, slow down,” said Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson says he’s hoping to have the bridge reopened in about three weeks.