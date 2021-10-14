Lansford Fire Dept. hosting 2nd annual Snowmobile Drag Race fundraiser

The Lansford Fire Department is hoping for a big turnout at its second annual Snowmobile Drag Races on Oct. 16.

The day kicks off bright and early at 8 a.m. and will feature a lot more than just the races.



Last year, the fundraiser brought in about 500 people.



This year, the goal is 800 and the proceeds will go toward the new fire hall that the department just moved into earlier this month.



Lansford Fire Department has responded to as many as 100 fires in a year, so being properly equipped is a top priority.

“For these small rural fire departments, it’s very important,” Capt. Byron Gates said. “Our funding is limited as far as tax base goes so the extra donations help a lot for buying equipment and gear and things that are needed on an annual basis.”

It’s an all-day event this Saturday at the Lansford Country Club. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served.



The races start at noon and there will also be a vintage snowmobile show, a vendor show and kids races.