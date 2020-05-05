Breaking News
Large event venues in Bismarck lose thousands of dollars during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected just about every area of our lives, and that includes large-scale events like weddings. The wedding industry faces an unprecedented challenge as couples are downscaling their celebrations.

We spoke with two Bismarck wedding venue representatives to find out how COVID 19 has affected their business.

It’s wedding season and traditionally, venues are booked out for at least two years. But this year, venues are closed and dream weddings are canceled.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of emotion on that aspect,” said Michelle Kaufman, General Manager of Sixteen03 Main Events in Bismarck.

Kaufman says large events are more difficult to reschedule. She says because they have closed due to the pandemic they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, not all venues have closed. Like Lady J’s Catering, who may not be doing weddings but have other options available.

“We just have a daily catering menu as well as our other menus available,” said Travis Zachmann, General Manager of Lady J’s Catering.

Zachmann says while orders for Mother’s Day baskets pile up, he still misses the interaction of those bigger events and is looking forward to the hustle and bustle again.

While it may be too early to tell how coronavirus will affect the large event industry, Zachmann says the wedding industry will be the first to thrive once things get back to the new normal because people are anxious to reschedule their weddings.

