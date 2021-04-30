Large grass fire burning west of Manning

4/30/21, 5:25 p.m.

Highway 22 at 12th Street is shut down to southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is shut down at 15th Street.

The sheriff’s office says a detour is in place, route west to South Heart Road.

4/30/21, 4:13 p.m.

A large grass fire is burning just west of Manning in Dunn County, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says West Dunn Fire Rescue, Halliday Fire, Dickinson Rural Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Killdeer Area Ambulance are responding.

They are asking you stay away from the area while they work to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.