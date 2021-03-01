Large grass fire in Mandan under control

A fire in Mandan temporarily halted traffic Monday evening.

According to the Mandan Police Department, officers, as well as the Mandan Fire Department and Mandan Rural Fire, responded to a large grass fire.

It happened in the area of 3rd Street near the Fort Lincoln Trolley.

Mandan PD says about a few football fields worth of grass and trees burned, but there was no structural damage.

It was so big at one point, and there was so much smoke, police had to temporarily shut down 3rd Street.

The department says the grass fire is basically out now, but there are still crews out there taking care of things.

The fire is currently under investigation.