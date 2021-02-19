Larger Scheels coming to Minot’s Dakota Square Mall in 2022

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

A new, 100,000 square foot Scheels will open in the former Sears space in Dakota Square Mall in Minot in 2022.

According to a press release, the space will be home to 65 specialty shops under one roof.

There will also be photo opportunities, an archery lane and shooting gallery, sports simulators and interactive arcade games.

The current Scheels store, which opened in Minot in 1974 as a hardware store on Broadway then at the current location in Dakota Square Mall, will remain open throughout the renovation process.

