Larkettes dance team seeking members for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Think you have what it takes to be a Larkette?

The Touchmark Larkettes dance team, which performs between innings at Bismarck Larks home games, are holding a recruitment social on Thursday, January 16th.

The Larkettes, which KX News featured in our Someone You Should Know segment in 2019, consist of local women performing easy-to-learn dance routines throughout the Larks season. No experience is required.

The Northern Plains Dance Company choreographs the dance moves.

The recruitment social runs from 6:30 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, January 16th at Touchmark on West Century in Bismarck. Ballpark food like peanuts, mini corn dogs, and beer will be served.

