Larks baseball team has parade in north Bismarck

Bismarck first responders joined the Larks Baseball team for a parade on Thursday.

Police cars, firetrucks with sirens blaring and baseball team mascots were some of the sights and sounds at the parade. People in north Bismarck lined the streets for a chance to catch a glimpse at the new ‘Lark Nest Monster’ truck.

We spoke with one elementary student who was happy to get outside and watch the parade.

“I have not been out of the house in like two weeks and I’d like everyone to be happy about it,” said Jake Fischer, a 10-year-old from Grimsrud Elementary.

We’ll let you know if any other social distancing events pop up in the near future.