Larks to Honor People with Disabilities at Games

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Larks, Scheels and Bismarck Magazine joined forces to recognize Hidden Hometown Heroes in the Bismarck/Mandan community.

This year, they are focusing on highlighting the stories of people overcoming disabilities and the people who help, support and cheer on those with disabilities.

15 of these heroes will be honored with their story published in Bismarck Magazine. People can then vote for their favorite, and six will be recognized during a Larks game.

They are still currently looking for nominations until March 29. If you have someone in mind that you feel deserves to be nominated, you can nominate a hero at this link here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/hometown-heroes/

