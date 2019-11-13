Last call for Wreaths Across America

Minot Civil Air Patrol Wreaths Across America will be accepting last-minute applications Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the new courthouse building in the veterans’ room #105 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until the last person has a chance to sponsor a wreath.

Those that sponsor a wreath will receive a souvenir dog tag to hang on their Christmas Tree as a reminder of the Wreaths Across America motto: Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom.

The deadline for all applications is Nov. 22.

You are welcome to drop your applications at the cemetery office on Nov. 22 if you are not able to attend on Nov. 19.

Dog tags are limited and will be first-come, first-serve.