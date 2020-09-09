Last day of Watford Market extended to Sept. 10 after successful harvest season

If you’re looking to grab some fresh produce, it’s not too late.

Watford City’s biggest farmers market has extended its normal end date of Sept. 3, to Sept. 10.

This decision was made after a successful harvest for many vendors.

The market manager says live music, art displays and other activities will be held during the event as well.

“I like connecting the producers with the consumers just so directly, you can shake the hand of the person who grew your carrot. You see old neighbors and new people in the community just out talking to each other,” Watford Market Manager Daniel Stenberg said.

The farmer’s market will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Kent Pelton Nature Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

