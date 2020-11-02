Last-minute Election Day preparations underway

For those in the political world, Tuesday really is the most wonderful time of the year.

And in 2020, with so much at stake, election officials in Burleigh and Morton counties are making those last-minute Election Day preparations before thousands of you head to the polls on Tuesday.

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White says she and her crew are ready to go.

“We love elections in this office, but it’s been very busy and we’re excited to see what the results are, see what voter turnout is and we’re really looking forward to polls closing on Election Day,” said White.

Early voting and absentee voting have smashed expectations.

In Burleigh County around 34,000 people have already voted through early or absentee voting, and with around 82,000 eligible voters in the county, that means over 40 percent of eligible voters have already cast their ballots.

KX News went to the Morton County Courthouse where the action certainly is picking up. There’s about two dozen workers here all doing the same thing: counting those absentee ballots, a sure sign that Election Day is right around the corner.

Overseeing things is Auditor Dawn Rhone who tells KX News no matter how busy Election Day gets, the speed cannot outweigh the accuracy of the results.

“This is really the most manual is this absentee process and I have enough workers here that we should be hopefully done by noon tomorrow at the latest and so then a few of the workers will come back at 7 p.m. when the polls close and run the results here,” said Rhone.

Early turnout has also been strong in Morton County with close to 10,000 people already voting through absentee and early voting. That’s out of around 22,000 eligible voters in the county, meaning over 44 percent of those eligible have already voted.

Voters in each county are urged to double-check their polling location, especially in Burleigh County because schools will not be used as polling locations on Tuesday.

Also if you’re voting in person Tuesday, make sure to bring your mask.

Officials in both Burleigh and Morton counties say there will not be any sort of COVID-specific polling location available Tuesday.

If you have COVID and want to vote, you’re asked to call the Auditor’s Office in your county for further information.