MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s almost Christmas, which means time is winding down to buy presents.

People across the country are getting their last-minute gifts and it’s the same in North Dakota.

At Weekender in Minot, people were in the store to do some last-minute shopping.

“More than happy to help anybody who’s kinda looking for someone. You know if a husband wants to come in or a boyfriend looking for their girlfriend, we’re more than willing to help with that. But also just, I am so appreciative. There’s so many people shopping local. We’ve really appreciated the business,” said co-owner Shannon Knutson.

And while business is booming now, it wasn’t always like this.

The road conditions are starting to clear up and more people are making their way in.

“Last week was a little bit difficult with the weather and everything, but things really picked up this week,” said Knutson.

And the winter conditions didn’t just keep people out of the Weekender.

Artmain has been feeling the weight of the weather as well.

“I mean the shippings are coming in late because they can’t get on the roads and people can’t get in because of snow, cold,” said Co-owner Beth Kjelson.

But there’s still a chance to check things off your gift list.

Artmain sells many things from women’s clothing to jewelry to art supplies.

So it’s likely you’ll find a gift while also supporting a local business.

“Well I think that supporting your local businesses, we hear that a lot and we appreciate that a lot. So just have a Merry Christmas everyone,” said Kjelson.

Both store owners are closing their stories early on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

For those looking to shop on Christmas Eve, Weekender will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And Artmain will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.