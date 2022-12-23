BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas gifts aren’t the only last-minute items people are rushing to buy.

People are making last-minute trips to the liquor store before the big holiday weekend because, by law, they can’t sell after 6 p.m. Christmas eve.

The Plaza Beer Depot is one of the many liquor stores in Bismarck that are experiencing an uptick in customers in the last couple of days.

Due to the recent snowstorm and Christmas right around the corner, people are stocking up.

Whether they’re buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.

One Bismarck liquor store owner says he enjoys the holidays because of his customers.

“What’s interesting is you’ll see people come back. Like you’ll see people traveling and go south for the wintertime. Or, going away to college, they come back for the holidays, and so we see a lot of different people over the years that was their grandparents or their parents and so on. And you see more of those people especially over the holidays because they’re coming back,” said Tim Pudwill, the owner of The Plaza Beer Depot.

The Beer Depot will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, like all liquor stores in the state, and then will reopen to regular hours on Monday through the rest of the holiday season.