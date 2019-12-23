Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for those final gifts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With less than 36 hours till Christmas, those last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores.

Dakota Square mall was busy with people getting those final gifts. We stopped by to find out what things they’re getting who they’re getting them for and why they decided to wait until now to get it done.

“Gifts for my daughter,” said shopper Brian Caskie. “She was with me the other day when I was trying to shop, so I took my lunch break to go get some last-minute things.”

“I’m shopping for myself, my friends and my family back home, so literally everyone I can think of,” said shopper Joseph Leclair.

I’m shopping for my best friends from here on the base and anyone I can think of really,” said shopper Steven Barragan.

“I broke my mom’s coffee cup so I’m trying to find her a new one,” said shopper Bailey Cooper. “I almost bought her one that says ‘coffee makes me poop.'”

“I was just looking at Christmas sweaters to maybe buy my family,” said Promyse Vetterman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Electric Bill Savings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Bill Savings"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"

River Road Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road Closed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge