Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for those final gifts

With less than 36 hours till Christmas, those last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores.

Dakota Square mall was busy with people getting those final gifts. We stopped by to find out what things they’re getting who they’re getting them for and why they decided to wait until now to get it done.

“Gifts for my daughter,” said shopper Brian Caskie. “She was with me the other day when I was trying to shop, so I took my lunch break to go get some last-minute things.”

“I’m shopping for myself, my friends and my family back home, so literally everyone I can think of,” said shopper Joseph Leclair.

I’m shopping for my best friends from here on the base and anyone I can think of really,” said shopper Steven Barragan.

“I broke my mom’s coffee cup so I’m trying to find her a new one,” said shopper Bailey Cooper. “I almost bought her one that says ‘coffee makes me poop.'”

“I was just looking at Christmas sweaters to maybe buy my family,” said Promyse Vetterman.