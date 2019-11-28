Last minute ‘Turkey Day’ rush at local grocery stores

Better late than never, right?
That was the case for some people who had to hit the grocery store at the last minute.
The manager at Marketplace Foods in Minot said the busiest time before Thanksgiving is usually the weekend before, but the days leading up to the holiday are also pretty busy .. and that seemed to be the case for those looking for Thanksgiving fixings just in the nick of time.
So what is it people seem to forget?
One man said, “Pride ice cream.”
“My pies because I screwed ’em up,” a shopper said with a laugh.
Another shopper said flight cancellations brought them to the store, “The storm made us go back and buy a prepared turkey so here we are.”
The staff at Marketplace Foods had been hard at work all week not only keeping up stock, but preparing more than 100 made-to-order Thanksgiving meals.