Last shot at input from ag industries across the state before financial help arrives

The U.S. Ag Department is rolling out a $19 billion coronavirus food assistance program for farmers and ranchers.

On Tuesday, Sen. John Hoeven met with members of North Dakota ag industries who laid out their situations and concerns, like ensuring expected losses are accurately measured, and how prices for commodities will be determined.

They also want to make sure everyone is included.

“People who are feeding cattle now, feed cattle ready for market, they have received no bids. Not because they haven’t tried to move those animals, they have no documented loss to show that they haven’t been able to move those animals,” said Julie Ellingson, Vice President of North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Farmers are expected to get the payments they need by as early as late May.

Sen. Hoeven expects another $14 billion of aid to come through in July.

