Later hours planned for Minot COVID-19 drive-thru testing

Free COVID-19 testing is planned for Friday, June 26 with later hours compared to previous testing, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

To get tested, enter from 4th Avenue NE by the All Seasons Arena. Any member of the public 12 or older can be tested during this drive-through event, even if you don’t have any symptoms.

Pre-registration isn’t required but is encouraged. Instructions for pre-registration can be found at www.fdhu.org. Vehicles with people who are not pre-registered will be directed to a separate lane for registration assistance.