Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Later hours planned for Minot COVID-19 drive-thru testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a man to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nationwide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Free COVID-19 testing is planned for Friday, June 26 with later hours compared to previous testing, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. 

To get tested, enter from 4th Avenue NE by the All Seasons Arena. Any member of the public 12 or older can be tested during this drive-through event, even if you don’t have any symptoms. 

Pre-registration isn’t required but is encouraged. Instructions for pre-registration can be found at www.fdhu.org. Vehicles with people who are not pre-registered will be directed to a separate lane for registration assistance. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Minot Water Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Water Update"

Saltwater Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saltwater Dispute"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss