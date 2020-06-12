Latest oil numbers reflect steep production drop amid pandemic

North Dakota produced about 200,000 fewer barrels of oil daily in April than it did in March, newly released data from the Department of Mineral Resources shows.

According to the monthly “Director’s Cut,” on average, 1,219,086 barrels of oil were produced in our state each day in April, the latest month for which such data is available. The month before, an average of 1,430,107 barrels were moved daily.

The plummeting production is a reflection of what was an unprecedented drop in oil prices in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State numbers list the April price of North Dakota light sweet crude oil at $9.16 per barrel. In March, the price stood at $20.33. It has since rebounded to $30.25, according to state data.

The rig count also fell substantially over that time period. In March, there were 52 drilling rigs in North Dakota; in April, the number fell to 35. Data shows the drilling rig count is now down to 10.

Today’s “Director’s Cut” also highlights the dire job market in oil country, citing North Dakota Labor Market Information data “indicating approximately 9,200 layoffs as of June 6th, 2020.”

