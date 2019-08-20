Laundry and literacy leads to life-long learning – and clean clothes

The First Annual “Suds and Stories” event took place today…

It’s a back to school event hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Elks Lodge.

Families are invited to bring their dirty laundry and their family to King Koin Launderette for an afternoon of Free laundry services and storytime.

While the laundry washes and dries, volunteers of the ELKS will offer storytime for kids.

“This event was put together to benefit the kids from struggling families and then also promote literacy at the same time,” said Justin Disterhaupt/Officer at Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge 1199.

Families are reminded that this is not a drop-off site, you must stay with your children at all times. Suds and Stories will be today and August 27 from noon to 5 pm at King Koin Launderette, 2125 East Thayer Avenue.