BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Join the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library for a book read by Laurel Goodluck.

According to a news release, the book read is happening on April 27 from 10:45-11:15 a.m. in the Children’s Library Story Room.

Goodluck recently published a new Native American story called “Forever Cousins” about two girls who are best-friend cousins.

One girl, Kara, leaves the city to move back to the Rez, will the relationship remain?

The story is about navigating change that reminds readers that the power of friendship and family can bridge any distance.

Along with the book reading, there will be a session for questions and answers and she will sign copies of her book.