Law Enforcement Beefs Up Patrol for Upcoming Holiday

A traffic study shows from 2013-2017, that 100 percent of traffic fatalities in North Dakota on July 4th, involved a drunk driver.

With the holiday around the corner, local law enforcement are beefing up their presence on the roads.



The Highway Patrol says they are going over and beyond, to make sure everyone has a fun, but safe holiday.

“Traffic numbers are up and individuals are celebrating the holiday. We’ll have added patrol. We work with multi agency enforcement. Overtime is available to get extra patrols for area law enforcement. Get people on the road.” says SGT. Travis Skar.

The Highway Patrol encourages people who are celebrating Independence day to do it responsibly, don’t drink and drive, and designate a driver.