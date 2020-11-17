Law enforcement leaders say education key to mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Violations of North Dakota’s mask mandate carry a possible fine of up to $1,000. But many law enforcement leaders say issuing a citation for failing to wear a face covering is a last resort and that education is the priority. Gov. Doug Burgum imposed the mandate Friday after months of refraining from such an order. He also issued an executive order limiting capacity for bars, restaurants and event venues, and suspended prep sports and extracurricular activities. Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch says officers will respond to calls about violations, but won’t be looking for people or businesses that don’t comply.