Every day, law enforcement and safety agencies work to protect others and themselves.

That’s why on Friday, teams executed emergency simulations to prepare for some of the worst scenarios.

Law enforcement, fire and military personnel gathered to complete a number of emergency trainings.



“We had a simulated explosion in a classroom, with a downed person,” said David Chapman, administrative lieutenant and commander for the K-9 Unit. “The fire department executed a search and rescue on that person, just to get that experience with something a little bit different.”

There were also trainings where K-9s and their handlers searched for explosives.



“So a bomb threat is very, I don’t want to say common, but it definitely could happen in a school, school setting,” said Taylor Jensen, a master police officer, bomb commander and K-9 handler.

Another exercise included not just responding to victims, but to themselves, where they helped simulate a K-9 injury.



“Oh man, it was very stressful,” said Jensen. “And that’s the thing though too, when those things do happen, it is gonna be a very stressful situation so it’s good to go through those so that you are more calm in the field as you get more trained and experience.”

Jensen was a big advocate for bringing this specific exercise to this year’s emergency simulation.



“The medical training I think we can always do better and always get more training on,” said Jensen. “It’s something I want to be proficient in, and because when things happen out on the field, I’m not gonna have that vet with me at all times so I have to perform some of those medical things out on the field.”



“If you’re walking in without doing something like this, you don’t have any experience, it’s chaotic, to begin with, whether you have experience or not, but going in without any, you’re asking for a lot of problems,” said Chapman.

The Minot Police Department is also getting a new K-9 that will be trained in narcotics detection and finding people.



“You end up with violent events happening and the dog will be used to find those offenders,” said Chapman. “It will be also used if a business is broken into and it adds a layer of safety for the officers that are responding.”

The new K-9 for the department will be funded by outside sources.

If you are interested in donating toward the cost of the new K-9, its training and new equipment, you can call the Minot PD’s non-emergency line at 701-852-0111 and ask for Chapman.