NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — Three Affiliated Tribes (TAT) Law Enforcement is currently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old New Town teenager, Adrian Angiolelli.

According to a Facebook post from MHA Emergency Operations Center, Adrian was reported missing by his family on August 22 around 9:45 p.m. He was last seen leaving his house on foot to go to school and football practice that same afternoon.

(Photo Courtesy: MHA Emergency Operations Center)

Adrian has a cellphone and sent a message around 12:51 a.m. on August 24 saying that he was coming home, but did not and his cellphone is now off.

Arian is 5’4″, 180 lbs, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘DGK’ on the front and a Jason hockey mask on the back.

If you or someone you know has any information on Adrian’s whereabouts, please contact TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617 or call 911.