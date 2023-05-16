FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — The need for more law enforcement is everywhere, including here in North Dakota. However, the tribal lands are feeling this lack of protection more than other regions.

“The Bureau of Indian Affairs is really struggling to get staff,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman, Janet Alkire. “They are having a human resource problem, but I think it’s all over the country, right?”

When crimes happen in places, like Fort Yates, the Federal Government must take the lead on the investigations.

“The investigations that happen on Standing Rock are Federal,” Alkire continued. “They have to be Federal investigations. So, the FBI is usually the ones that always respond.”

Alkire spoke with Senator Kramer over the weekend to voice her concerns for her tribal community.

“I wanted to talk to somebody that might listen,” she stated. “We have a situation here at Standing Rock. We have some very violent crimes happening, and I know everyone is doing their best, but we need more officers here.”

According to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the hiring process for officers is different than those in other North Dakota cities. That’s because the tribe relies on the federal government to hire law enforcement — and officers applying to be a Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer must go through special training.

“The process, from what we are told, takes a little over a year for someone to get hired as a law enforcement officer,” Alkire said. “To even go to the training, they must go through all these background checks.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs oversees 12 districts, and Standing Rock is one of them. Alkire says the lack of officers is concerning — not only for community members but for the current officers as well.

“I was in Washington D.C. because I was told the morale for our officers is so low,” she stated, “and I worry about their safety.”

According to Alkire, when there is an officer shortage, it can make residents feel unsafe in their own hometown. Knowing that there is someone to protect them will mean the world to our tribal members.