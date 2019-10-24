Lawmakers make bets on border game

Politicians are placing friendly wagers on this weekend’s NDSU vs SDSU rivalry game. The game has a little added hype with ESPN’s College GameDay making a stop in Brookings.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on social media that she and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are betting over a selfie. As Noem says in her tweet, the loser will post a selfie in the opposite team’s jersey.

After Noem posted that tweet Governor Burgum followed up sharing pictures of Noem having to wear NDSU colors from previous bets.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson and North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong are getting in on the GameDay spirit in Washington D.C. 

“What we decided is the losing congressman will have to keep the winning congressman’s football helmet on their desk for a week,” Armstrong said. 

“And really we want to make sure there is a public shaming component to this so the losing congressman will have to wear the opposing team’s helmet, for a little while just for a social video too,” Johnson said. 

