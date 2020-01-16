Closings
Lawmakers Not Making Any Decisions on Data Privacy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state’s Commerce Committee is pushing the pause button on personal data.

They plan on watching what other states are doing when it comes to data privacy.

Wednesday, many concerns were presented to lawmakers from both sides regarding the study presented, the unauthorized sharing of personal information and how some businesses stay in contact or reach out to new customers.

“My contention is, is that right now any consumer, any citizen of North Dakota generally cannot go to any of these companies, google whoever and say, ‘Let me see the data you’ve gathered on me,'” said State Representative Jim Kasper of District 46, Fargo.

Though it didn’t pass, last year, House Bill 14-85 was created to help protect consumers data when it came to companies.

Kasper hopes there will be a federal law created eventually.

