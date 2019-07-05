Lawmakers Propose 3-Digit Dial Code for Veterans in Crisis

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. put forward a bill to create a 911 system exclusively for Veterans in crisis.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is a co-sponsor of the SPEED Act.

Which hopes to designate a 3-digit dial code for Veterans in crisis.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that more than 20 Veterans and military members die by suicide every day across the U.S.

“These men and women offered to give their all for our freedom. And transitioning back to civilian life as we know can be difficult, stressful, sometimes traumatic and we need to do everything we can to offer them support and assist their transition into civilian life,” Cramer said.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or you are concerned about one free, confidential support is available 24/7.

Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or send a text message to 838255.