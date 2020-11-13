Lawmakers request the Attorney General’s representation in a lawsuit filed by the Governor

Republican Rep. Mike Lefor spoke Friday in favor of a motion to request the North Dakota Attorney General represent the Legislative Branch in a lawsuit filed against the Legislative Assembly.

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday, Gov. Doug Burgum asked the state Supreme Court to decide who will fill a legislative seat won by Dave Andahl, who died before being elected to represent District 8.

“I do not understand what scenario would play itself out in which the Executive Branch would be able to pick someone who should be seated in the Legislative Assembly. There’s clearly a separation of powers,” said Lefor, a State Legislator from Dickinson.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert made the motion Friday morning in a committee meeting at the Capitol.

No lawmakers spoke in opposition.

Governor Burgum appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the position in Andahl’s place. But Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says only the Legislative Branch has the authority to fill the vacancy.

