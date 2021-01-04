Lawmakers say 2021 legislative session could be most transparent yet

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says this legislative session will give the public the most access ever.

“We’re going to have a lot more transparency than we’ve ever had before,” Wardner said.

Though masks are required and in-person participation limited, anyone can now watch live streams of committee hearings and testify without leaving their homes. Thanks to about $2.6 million of CARES Act money, the legislature improved live streaming and video conferencing — without which, the session may not even be happening.

“Ten short months ago, we didn’t think we were going to do this, because we didn’t have the funds to do it,” Wardner said.

You’ll no longer need to be physically at the Capitol in order to testify. Instead, testimony can be submitted online at legis.nd.gov. From there, click on Committee Hearings, scroll to the one you want to speak at and click submit testimony. There you can contribute written testimony and documents, or sign up to speak virtually during the meeting.

“This is a new day for North Dakota, as far as the the legislature as we go forward,” Wardner said.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson says there will be challenges along the way, but his staff has done its best to make virtual participation as smooth as possible.

“The learning curve on the technology will be really quick for people. Our IT staff has worked really hard to make it as easy as possible,” Bjornson said.

Bjornson oversees about 30 people on the Council who provide technical and administrative support to lawmakers — they’ll play a crucial role in keeping the session going.

“If our staff were to become ill or have to quarantine it would be hard to continue the process so we’re doing our best to protect ourselves,” Bjornson said.

Despite the changes, Bjornson is optimistic.

“We honestly don’t know what to expect. We hope things go smoothly. We’re going to have some obstacles along the way and we’re planning to create ways to overcome some of those obstacles,” Bjornson said.

The 141 lawmakers have up to 80 days to enact laws, appropriate money and represent their constituents, among other duties. The session officially kicks off Tuesday morning with an Employee Benefits Programs Committee meeting, and in the afternoon, the governor’s State of the State Address.