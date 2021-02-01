Lawmakers unveil bills aimed at providing property tax relief

State lawmakers unveiled two bills on Monday they say would result in property tax relief for North Dakotans.

Rep. Jeff Magrum’s bill would use Legacy Fund earnings to create a tax relief fund to help people pay less property taxes. Sen. Jason Heitkamp says his bill would take property taxes out of the equation for school funding, and make the state fully fund education without that tax.

Both lawmakers have support among some of their colleagues, who spoke in support of those bills at tonight’s press conference.

“If we can get both of these bills passed, we’ll substantially reduce all property taxes. Eventually, as earnings grow, we hope to eliminate primary residence property tax as we know it. The benefits would be $165 million potentially being spent back into the economy,” Magrum said.

Both bills, House Bill 1446 and Senate Bill 2327 will be heard in committee Tuesday morning.