Lawmakers unveil bills aimed at providing property tax relief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State lawmakers unveiled two bills on Monday they say would result in property tax relief for North Dakotans.

Rep. Jeff Magrum’s bill would use Legacy Fund earnings to create a tax relief fund to help people pay less property taxes. Sen. Jason Heitkamp says his bill would take property taxes out of the equation for school funding, and make the state fully fund education without that tax.

Both lawmakers have support among some of their colleagues, who spoke in support of those bills at tonight’s press conference.

“If we can get both of these bills passed, we’ll substantially reduce all property taxes. Eventually, as earnings grow, we hope to eliminate primary residence property tax as we know it. The benefits would be $165 million potentially being spent back into the economy,” Magrum said.

Both bills, House Bill 1446 and Senate Bill 2327 will be heard in committee Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

#1 Fan

Native American History

Minimum Wage Bill

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up w/ Minot Girl's Basketball

After the Whistle: Champion in Archery

Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

Local organ donor saves five lives

After the Whistle: Girl's Wrestling

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

A very warm start to the new week with an Arctic plunge ahead

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News