Lawmakers urge people to resume health screenings as doctor visits are down since beginning of pandemic

Since the start of the pandemic, many people have stopped going to the primary health physicians for regular check-ups and health screenings.

In today’s Your Health First, we show how effective preventative medicine is and how members of Congress are encouraging you to make a trip to the doctor.

“Preventative health is kind of like a weed killer where hypertension and diabetes, these are all weeds in your garden of life and preventative health is going to be that weed killer,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has reported a decrease in the number of people visiting the doctor, and now lawmakers are pushing Americans to get preventative healthcare.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Scott have introduced the Get Care Act, which would inform the public on the effectiveness of resuming health screenings.

“Even in the midst of COVID, go and get that preventative medicine, go and get your child vaccinated, go do those smart things because that’s going to make us all safer in the long run,” said Virginia Democratic Sen. Warner.

Dr. Saleem says she’s seeing more patients return, but not as many as she’d like.

“We are starting to encourage them to actually come back. There are certain patients that are super hesitant. For them, we open up the telehealth option so at least they are touching base with the physician,” said. Dr. Saleem.

Dr. Saleem says they prefer that patients come in person so that they can do health screenings to prevent some of those serious illnesses in the long run.

Dr. Saleem added, “We screen for blood pressure, we screen for diabetes, we screen for cholesterol issues. And screening for all of those things, while patients are like I’m healthy I don’t have that, but checking for it before things start is a better idea because it stops the long term side effects.”

We reached out to North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

In a statement, Sen. Hoeven said,

“We understand the importance of routine, preventive care, and support efforts to ensure our state and nation’s residents can safely access these services during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have supported funding for preventive health care services, including through Community Health Centers, which we have worked to fund through the annual appropriations process as well as the COVID-19 relief legislation. As negotiations continue on the next phase of the legislative response, we will prioritize targeted efforts to meet the remaining needs and support our health care providers in safely delivering the services needed to maintain the health and well-being of our communities.”

Sen. Cramer also supports reducing health care costs in a bill he co-sponsors.

“Preventative medicine is the best and the lowest cost by far. Which is why I always supported legislation and policies that incentivize healthy choices,” said Sen. Cramer.

Doctors suggest getting vaccines as well could help prevent illnesses like the flu.