Lawsuit filed against Bureau of Indian Affairs after 2019 culvert flooding on Standing Rock

In July of 2019, two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after flash flooding washed away a culvert on Standing Rock Indian Reservation, causing vehicles to plunge into the opening.

Now, the victim’s families are suing.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Robins Kaplan, LLP says they’ve filed suits on behalf of the victims and their families against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the federal government.

Sixty-year-old Trudy Peterson and 65-year-old Jim VanderWal were killed.

The suit alleges that since 2010, the BIA knew about the culvert needing replacement, but, “the BIA allowed Highway 3 and the culvert to deteriorate for years while doing nothing to fix the problem.”

The flooding left a 30- to 40-foot section of the road missing, resulting in a 60- to 70-foot drop to the creek below.