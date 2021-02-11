Lawsuit filed against the City of Williston to repeal pit bull ban

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Williston after more than a dozen people claiming to be pitbull dog owners feel their furry friends are being discriminated against based on a dog law created over 30 years ago.

Under the City of Williston ordinances, it is illegal to own or in any way possess a dog that appears to be a pit bull or a predominant pit bull mix, but organizations like the Animal Farm Foundation are fighting to get that changed.

“One of our primary purposes of existing is fighting breed-specific legislation and for folks who don’t know what that is, that’s when it’s legal for the government to come in and take your pet dog away just because of what the dog looks like,” Animal Farm Foundation Executive Director, Stacey Coleman said.

Coleman says ordinances like these across the country are not only discriminatory but outdated too.

“We were in the habit of looking at a dog, assuming we knew what the breed was, and then being able to feel confident that those predictions about behavior because of what that dog looked like,” Coleman said. “Well then, they mapped the K-9 genome and all of that went out the window and what we learned is that the genes that determine a dog’s physical appearance have no influence on behavior.”

Coleman says the impacts of this ordinance has caused a list of problems, from people having their pets taken away to not being able to live in the city.

“So, we’ve got a number of different folks that have interest in this and really love Williston and want to stay there, but they love their pets too,” she said.

To help be a solution to what Coleman says is a problem, the foundation is helping fully fund 13 people in the Williston community to file a lawsuit against the city to try and repeal the legislation.

“We want people who can’t do it themselves to have somebody they can actually rely on and depend on to help them fight to keep their pets,” Coleman said.

KX News reached out for a comment from the City of Williston. In a statement, they say:

“The City has been made aware of a lawsuit filed in North Dakota Federal District Court against the City of Williston. We are currently in the process of contacting our insurance carrier regarding the suit and cannot comment on specifics at the time. We believe the lawsuit is without merit, the facts presented are inaccurate, and there is no basis in the law for the cause of action. We believe the City of Williston is properly operating within the constitutional bounds set forth.”

Coleman says the foundation has helped repeal numerous other cities breed-specific legislation and only hopes Williston will repeal theirs too.

“If it comes up for discussion most places repeal it or reject it outright, so that’s the way the trend has been going for at least the last five years since the science has come out and told us how wrong we are about visual inspection and predicting behavior by looking at a dog,” Coleman said.

Currently, there is no timeline as to how long each case may take, but Coleman says they’re willing to help the City of Williston work out a more breed-neutral ordinance that would actually target any and all dogs that did something bad or harmful.