Lawsuit questioning Burgum’s executive authority dismissed

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

Bismarck, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.

The hair salon at a Minot assisted living facility that sued in April plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Somerset Court and its salon operator sued in an effort to allow the facility’s in-house hair salon to continue providing services to residents.

They asserted that Gov. Doug Burgum’s orders went beyond his authority and denied plaintiffs their constitutional right to earn a living.

The state argued a governor has the authority to manage emergencies.

