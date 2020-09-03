Lawsuit questioning Burgum’s executive authority dismissed

Bismarck, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.
The hair salon at a Minot assisted living facility that sued in April plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Somerset Court and its salon operator sued in an effort to allow the facility’s in-house hair salon to continue providing services to residents.
They asserted that Gov. Doug Burgum’s orders went beyond his authority and denied plaintiffs their constitutional right to earn a living.
The state argued a governor has the authority to manage emergencies.