Lawsuit to remove Terry Jones from ballot filed, citing precedent set by Supreme Court with August ruling

A lawsuit filed this week is asking that Terry Jones, a legislator who is seeking reelection in North Dakota’s House District 4, be removed from the November ballot because “he doesn’t reside in North Dakota and cannot be elected to the seat under the state’s Constitution.”

Kenton Onstad, a resident of District 4 and chair of the District 4 Democratic-NPL Party, filed the suit and cited the August ruling from the North Dakota Supreme Court which removed Travisia Martin, the Dem-NPL candidate for insurance commissioner, for not being a resident for the set amount of time preceding the 2020 general election.

Terry Jones

Onstad says North Dakota law requires candidates for state legislature to be a resident for one year prior to the election.

Alex Rohr, the Communications Director for the Dem-NPL party, said in a press release to KX News that Jones is currently a registered agent of Jones Brothers Enterprises, LLC in Wyoming.

“To hold that position, he has asserted he resides in Wyoming repeatedly, as recently as this year, meaning he cannot meet North Dakota’s residency requirement. Jones also owns residential property in Wyoming. His legislative phone number has a Wyoming area code as well,” Rohr said.

To view the full lawsuit, CLICK HERE and HERE.