MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The new habitat will have some zoo-goers leaping with excitement over an animal’s new home.

The new leopard exhibit at the Roosevelt Park Zoo is now open, and its completion marks a milestone for the popular wildlife park.

This new leopard exhibit is the final piece to the zoo’s three-part cat puzzle, completing the big cat project with the lion, tiger, and now, leopard habitats finished.

Zoo and park leaders renovated the 1970s habitat by adding more room for Clover the leopard with outdoor climbing spaces, a catwalk, and a tree hut where Clover can see all her friends.

Jeff Bullock, the director of the zoo says, this new habitat could help bring even more animals to the park.

He said, “We’re able to manage the cats better. We are able to participate in the breeding programs. People love to see babies and without having the right facilities, were not always allowed to breed some of the animals. So, it allows us to play our part in those conservation efforts.”

Together, the zoo’s leopard, tiger, and lion exhibits cost nearly $9 million.

Roosevelt Park Zoo is now open for its summer hours, so you can see the animals in their new homes, seven days a week.