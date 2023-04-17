WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Community Library is going to host two beginner classes on how to download items with the free Libby app.

The first class will be on Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. and the second class will be on Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, people can download audiobooks, eBooks, and magazines with the app.

Those who attend will learn how to download the Libby app, log into their account, find materials, learn to checkout, download, and return materials, and there will be a question-and-answer session.

The program is for all ages and technical levels.

You need to have an active library account and you should bring the device you’ll be using to access Libby for staff to provide the best learning experience.

If you want to attend, you should register with the library by calling (701) 774-8805.