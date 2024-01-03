MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — You can take a little break from winter planning to learn about how to help your farmer’s market business.

According to a news release, Ward County Horticulture Extension Agent, Emily How will have a Farmer’s Market Vendor Symposium at the North Central Research Extension Center in Minot on January 26 and 27.

Anyone interested in selling at a farmer’s market is invited to attend, along with any current market vendor.

Topics will include marketing, high tunnels, food safety, and soil health and they will come from experts around the state.

The first day of the symposium will include registrants checking in at 12:30 p.m. and everything beginning at 1 p.m. At the end of day one, there will be a social at Prairie Ski Breads. At the social, a panel of peers will discuss how they use social media and market their business.

The second day starts at 9 a.m., and ends at 3 p.m., with a catered lunch.

Ward County Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent Paige Brummund and NDSU Associate Professor and Horticulturist Esther McGinnis will be featured speakers. Brummund will talk about meat vending and issues of selling meat at a farmer’s market and McGinnis will talk about high tunnels and how to build them.

“The goal of this symposium is to bring vendors together and learn from each other as a way to grow and sell local foods in North Dakota,” How said.

Those interested in attending do need to register, and there is a $50 fee. Registration opens on January 3, and you can do that at this website.

If you would like more information, you can contact Emily How via email at emily.how@ndsu.edu or by calling (701) 857-6444.