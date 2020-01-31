Learn more & give back to Second Story Social Club at ‘Celebrate 2nd Story’ this weekend

For more than 40 years, Second Story Social Club has been making efforts to enhance the quality of life for adults with developmental disabilities in the Minot area.

The club does it through social, educational, and recreational activities like softball, picnics, bingo and more.

Its downtown location also serves as a place to congregate and establish a community.

“Being able to find a real sense of community and finding people that they can connect with and interact with, it can be hard,” said Assistant Director Katrina Leintz. “That’s why this place was invented because there was that worry that they weren’t getting the social interaction they needed, they weren’t getting that deeper understanding of who they were and where their community was.”

Second Story is a nonprofit, so sources of funding can be limited.

A big source of income is its annual fundraiser happening this weekend.

‘Celebrate Second Story’ will be held this Saturday, February 1 at the Moose Lodge in Minot.

The event starts at 5 pm and will include a silent auction, games, raffles, bingo and more.

If you’d like to learn more about the Second Story Social Club,



All of Second Story’s offerings are completely free to members, so every bit of help from the community goes directly back to keeping its doors open and providing opportunities.



To learn more about Second Story Social Club, visit its Facebook page or give a call at 701-838-0912.