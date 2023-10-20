BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Dance lovers can head over to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to learn ballroom basics.

According to a news release, the instructor is from Northern Plains Dance and will guide step-by-step through the fundamentals of “lead and follow,” “basic footwork patterns,” and musicality in Watlx, Foxtrot, East Coast Swing, Salsa, and Argentine Tango.

Ballroom dancing is a way to relieve stress, boost your mood, and stay active, it’s also a fun and social activity to enjoy with friends, family, or strangers.

Introduction to Waltz is happening on Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A, and Introduction to Foxtrot is on Thursday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m., also in Meeting Room A.