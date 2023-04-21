DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Did you know you can find food in the wide-open expanse that is the Badlands? Well, one local store is doing a lot to teach North Dakotans about foraging.

Oak Tree Herbal Remedies is a shop in Dickinson that provides alternative medicine and herbs for healing and everyday use.

This weekend, they are hosting a workshop called “Foraging for Spring Tonics.”

It’s geared towards teaching the community about natural ways in which they can heal themselves.

You can learn what’s available to pick and eat in the badlands straight from nature.

“I just think that learning how to forage is one of the best things we can do for our bodies and for the Earth. You know, when we learn about plant life cycles, we figure out the best time to harvest. For example, we become more in tune with the connection that all living things have,” said Lindsey Deschamps, the owner of Oak Tree Herbal Remedies.

The herbs and plants you find in the badlands can also be picked and planted in your own herb garden right at home. The shop is located at 389 15th Street W. in Dickinson.

