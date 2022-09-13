MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — When you think of women in aviation, you may think of Amelia Earhart, but women in flight go much deeper than that.

Wednesday, Women, Wine, and Wings event will be a chance to celebrate women in the aviation industry.

Women in aviation have been around since the 1920s, and in the area, they were mainly known for “barnstorming.”

The Dakota Territory Air Museum says it is crucial for people to know how important women are to the industry in the past, present, and future.

“To have a lineage that goes all the way back to the beginnings of aviation. It’s important for not only women to learn but men to learn as well, or anybody for that matter, how women have had such a direct impact in the aviation industry,” said Dakota Territory Air Museum Director, Jenna Grindberg.

The museum is open seven days a week and has all this important history available throughout it for all ages.