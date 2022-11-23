MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Huff Hills has opened its slopes already. Which makes it the earliest opening ever. The ski resort is located outside of Mandan and features 16 trails.

Huff Hills also offers ski lessons for beginners. Taylor Aasen, a beginner skier, met with our News Director and Huff Hills ski instructor, Joe Rinaldi, to learn some moves.

Rinaldi explained how to “pizza” and gave tips on how to turn when sliding down the hill.

“I lean on the ski that I want to turn on. So, the left, I want to go right, so I turn, put pressure on my left ski, and then it’s that easy,” said Rinaldi.

For more information on hours of operation and lessons available, visit their website Huff Hills Ski Area.