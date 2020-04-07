Learning Tree Daycare in Minot Brings Easter Bunny To Town

The Learning Tree daycare in Minot is bringing the Easter Bunny to town, bringing kids some joy as the holiday approaches.

Wednesday, from noon to 3 p.m., the daycare facility will be handing out Easter bags and kids will be greeted with a bright hello from the Easter Bunny.

It will be a drive-through event, so the staff will bring a bag out to your car to continue practicing social distancing.

The owner of the daycare says they have nearly 500 bags to give away.

“I’m just excited to see kids that I haven’t seen in a long time, see smiles on other kids face, and to just be around people, within 6-feet of each other, but I’m happy to say hi to the community,” Owner of The Learning Tree Susan Cross said.

Cross says this is open to all Minot families, not just daycare members.