Lease savings from remote working could save the legislature money this session

As more and more people are working from home during the pandemic, many businesses no longer need the same amount of office space.

The same is true for many North Dakota state agencies, which rent office space outside the Capitol. Without a lease to pay for, some lawmakers say working from home could lead to more money spent elsewhere, with potential savings of up to a million dollars.

Bismarck Republican Sen. Dick Dever says if working from home is effective as working from the office, and it saves money, he supports it.

“We spend a lot of money for office space outside the Capitol. If they’re able to move people in, I think they can realize those kinds of savings. I think it’s a real possibility,” Dever said. “I think we need to have some serious conversations. Are people as effective working from home, dealing with distractions and those kinds of things? If they are, I’m all for it.”

The 2019-21 state budget is $14.69 billion. Gov. Doug Burgum will unveil his budget proposal for 2021-23 to lawmakers in December.