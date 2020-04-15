Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Leave Your House and Take a Leisurely Drive During the Pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What are North Dakotans doing when they want to get out of the house for a bit during the coronavirus era? They go cruising around town … and even out of town.

One local man says it’s a way to get out of the house and simply pass the time.

There’s little else to do, after all. Driving might be just the antidote we need during this time of social isolation. John Fredricks says a leisurely drive is a much safer way to get out of the house.

“Just being able to get out and drive north of town or south or through the hills or whatever. Go on a hike or something. It’s so good for your perspective because it keeps your mind open and your eyes open that, ‘Oh wait, there is still a world, there is still the rest of the state, everything’s still here,'” said Fredricks, a 20-year-old from Bismarck.

“Drove on the road for a long time to get out and sit on the road,” said Fredricks.

Fredricks says it’s OK to give yourself permission during this time to slow down and regain focus on what’s important in life. You might just gain a new perspective by taking a drive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Drive"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Virus Photo Goes Viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus Photo Goes Viral"

State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan"

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Possible Honey Bee Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Honey Bee Threat"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge