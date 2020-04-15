Leave Your House and Take a Leisurely Drive During the Pandemic

What are North Dakotans doing when they want to get out of the house for a bit during the coronavirus era? They go cruising around town … and even out of town.

One local man says it’s a way to get out of the house and simply pass the time.

There’s little else to do, after all. Driving might be just the antidote we need during this time of social isolation. John Fredricks says a leisurely drive is a much safer way to get out of the house.

“Just being able to get out and drive north of town or south or through the hills or whatever. Go on a hike or something. It’s so good for your perspective because it keeps your mind open and your eyes open that, ‘Oh wait, there is still a world, there is still the rest of the state, everything’s still here,'” said Fredricks, a 20-year-old from Bismarck.

“Drove on the road for a long time to get out and sit on the road,” said Fredricks.

Fredricks says it’s OK to give yourself permission during this time to slow down and regain focus on what’s important in life. You might just gain a new perspective by taking a drive.