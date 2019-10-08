Leaving for the holidays? Time to plan ahead for your pets

The holidays are coming and if you need to board your pets, now is the time to start thinking.

One local pet boarding facility takes in all types of cats and dogs. They only ask that the animal is up to date with vaccinations and well behaved. They use an app called Gingr that makes the intake process easy but they recommend it’s still better to book now.

“We would say that if you’ve been with us for a long time and are used to getting last minute availability those days are kind of gone and we request that you are looking out at least a month or two in booking your appointment,” said Michelle Thomsen, Co-Owner of Bed N Biscuit Ranch.

Just a reminder, Thanksgiving is a mere 56 days away and Christmas is 83 days away.

Thomsen and Lyla Teunissen started Bed N Biscuit Ranch less than a year ago. They both have several years of experience volunteering with the Central Dakota Humaine Society (CDHS) as well as Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Thomsen is an active board member for CDHS and they are both full time with the North Dakota National Guard. They work at Bed N Biscuit Ranch as much as possible and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for their new adventure.