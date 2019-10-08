Leaving for the holidays? Time to plan ahead for your pets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The holidays are coming and if you need to board your pets, now is the time to start thinking.

One local pet boarding facility takes in all types of cats and dogs. They only ask that the animal is up to date with vaccinations and well behaved. They use an app called Gingr that makes the intake process easy but they recommend it’s still better to book now.

“We would say that if you’ve been with us for a long time and are used to getting last minute availability those days are kind of gone and we request that you are looking out at least a month or two in booking your appointment,” said Michelle Thomsen, Co-Owner of Bed N Biscuit Ranch.

Just a reminder, Thanksgiving is a mere 56 days away and Christmas is 83 days away.

Thomsen and Lyla Teunissen started Bed N Biscuit Ranch less than a year ago. They both have several years of experience volunteering with the Central Dakota Humaine Society (CDHS) as well as Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Thomsen is an active board member for CDHS and they are both full time with the North Dakota National Guard. They work at Bed N Biscuit Ranch as much as possible and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for their new adventure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"

Williston 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston 1"

Fire Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Open House"

Car Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Snow Prep"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8"

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"

Forage Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forage Farm"

To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves

Thumbnail for the video titled "To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves"

Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge