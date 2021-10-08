Lee’s Hallmark says goodbye to Minot after 45 years

Another local business is closing shop in Minot after many years of serving the community.

It’s been 45 years since the store owner Keith Grotewold and his wife opened a Hallmark store at the Town and Country shopping center.

But now he has 30 days to say goodbye and close his store for good. The store has become a notable part of the city’s history for its residents.

“The landlord decided to lease our space to someone else and that was his decision so we are abiding by that, it was short notice so we started our sale a week ago today,” Grotewold said.

He apologized for the short notice to his customers and thanked them for their business and company over the years.

“We appreciate everybody after all these years, we opened in 1976 and it has been a great run,” he said.

Grotewold says he is grateful for the time he shared with his customers and has made peace with the short notice the landlord gave him.

Meanwhile, there’s still time to say goodbye and take advantage of the storewide discounts.

The store remains open until the end of October.